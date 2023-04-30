Sunday, April 30, 2023, 11:22



Updated 2:39 p.m.

Having the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) indicator means the guarantee that the products meet conditions that make them bring the highest quality from the first step of production to the palate of consumers. And it is in this whole process that the DOP Quesos de Murcia puts the necessary care to distinguish itself in the dairy sector and achieve superior quality.

The products included in the brand are pampered from the same farms to the production process and the final product

This is possible thanks to an intrinsic quality, which starts from the same Murcian-Granadina goat farms, and which continues throughout the production process in the eight Murcian cheese factories that it includes and that transform this milk into cheeses full of flavor and with the most optimal result. “Our goal has always been to differentiate ourselves through quality and offer cheeses that meet all the requirements of their respective specifications registered by the European Union, both in terms of their origin and organoleptic characteristics,” Eduardo details. Haba, auditor technician and Director of the Tasting Panel of the Murcia DOP Cheese Regulatory Council.

The result of good work is reflected in the awards that these cheeses receive each year in the main national and international competitions, such as the first prize won by Murcia al Vino among national goat cheeses in the Gourmet cheeses 2021, or the second prize won in 2022.

For every taste



The aforementioned denomination of origin protects three types of pure goat cheese: Fresh Murcia Cheese, a very Mediterranean and traditional cheese from our Murcian gastronomy; the Cheese of Murcia al Vino, which is a soft cheese with a creamy texture and a very original rind due to the baths in Monastrell red wine, and, finally, the Cured Murcia cheese, a more intense cheese that has matured for around half-year.

The quality starts from the raw material, the milk of its Murcian-Grenadian goats

As Eduardo Haba states, the Murcia Fresco PDO cheese has undergone “a revolution” in the last five years, both in its production figures and in its marketing throughout the national territory, “thanks to its quality and to a large extent also to the advances in its packaging and conservation technology”. “We are very proud to produce the only fresh cheese in Spain with a designation of origin,” he adds.

Their objective for this year is to maintain their quality standards and continue promoting them with campaigns such as the Sector Plan that they are developing in the United States together with the Institute of Foreign Trade.