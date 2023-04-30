In the first year that Max Verstappen climbed into an F1 car, he already collected almost twice as many World Championship points as all Dutch F1 drivers combined. This was in 2015. In total, the fourteen Dutch drivers who preceded Verstappen took 27 points, 17 of which were scored by father Jos. But how many points has Max Verstappen collected in 2023?

Max Verstappen scores during the last race 18 points. This means that his point total for the 2023 season is now up 93 points stands. That puts him first. Stands behind him Sergio Perez with in total 87 points. Click here for a complete overview of the drivers’ standings.

The championship can still go either way. Red Bull Racing has a fast car, but gets less time in the wind tunnel than the competition because the team won last year’s championship. The wind tunnel time has been reduced even further by exceeding the budget cap. Other teams therefore have more time to develop and catch up with Red Bull.

Verstappen in the history books

If Max Verstappen becomes world champion this season, he will be the fifth driver in history to win the championship for three consecutive seasons. Only Fangio, Schumacher, Vettel and Hamilton succeeded earlier. In addition, the Netherlands can level with Italy when it comes to the number of driver titles.

How many points did Verstappen have in 2022?

At the end of the 2022 F1 season, Max Verstappen had 454 points. With four races to go, Verstappen secured the drivers’ championship in Japan. One race later, at the United States GP, Red Bull also won the constructors’ title. Leclerc finished second in 2022 with a deficit of 146 points.

How many points did Verstappen have in 2021?

In 2021, the drivers’ title battle continued until the final round of the final race of the season, the famed Abu Dhabi GP. Max Verstappen won against Lewis Hamilton after some controversy. Verstappen finished with 395.5 points, Hamilton with eight points less. Mercedes did win the constructors with 28 points more than Red Bull Racing.

How many points does the winner get in F1?

The winner gets 25 points, you know that by now. We forgive you if you don’t remember exactly what the distribution is. Let’s list them:

25 points 18 points 15 points 12 points 10 points 8 points 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point

In 2019, the FIA ​​added an extra point for the fastest race lap. You can only earn this point when you finish in the top ten. If the person who sets the fastest lap does not finish within the first ten, this point is forfeited. You can also find the current status with the manufacturers here.

How many points will you get for a sprint race in 2023?

In addition, sprint races have also been added to the F1 calendar in 2021. During the first season, only the top three received extra points; the number 1 three points, the number 2 two points and P3 got one point. In 2023, the number of sprint races will double compared to last year, from three to six. The scoring for sprint races now looks like this: