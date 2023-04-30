“When they told me the tumor was back, I went down… It was devastating. I had panic attacks.” These are the words of Carolyn Smith, the judge of Dancing with the stars, guest today – April 30, 2023 – on Domenica In. “I let myself go a bit and I think I did well. I don’t want to weigh on Tino (the husband, ed). When I have my moments, I lock myself in the room or in the car, music and cry. I was afraid that if I showed my fragile part I would disappoint the people who follow me. I realized that I have to let off steam more, I don’t have to keep everything inside”.

“As it already happened to me during the first battle, my hands and feet are falling asleep. I have no control. The challenge of getting back into dancing when I went back to Dancing with the Stars helped me.”

When did you hear about the return of the disease? “In early January they saw something. On January 24, the confirmation. The doctors told me to start treatment, but I wanted to wait 1 month and then I said: ok, let’s go. I had work commitments that I wanted to respect – said Carolyn Smith -. In 1 month I did the work of 6 months. The doctors and Tino accepted. On March 8, I had my first chemo. Milly Carlucci? I dropped her a bomb while she was finishing The Masked Singer, I didn’t want to. But I had to. She is always there by my side. When I need, just a phone call. She is always present ”.

Dancing with the Stars? “I can’t say everything I think during the live broadcasts – she said smiling -. Tino told Fabio Canino that if I leave he has to give me an elbow. I have to think 1000 times what I want to say. Also because I don’t speak Italian well, I’ve never studied it. I’m trying to improve.”