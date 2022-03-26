‘Checo’ Pérez flew in Saudi Arabia: watch the video of his first ‘pole’ in F1

The Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) will start first this Sunday at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second in the Formula One World Championship, after having dominated the classification held this Saturday at the Jeddah street circuit.

‘Checo’, 32, achieved his first ‘pole’ since competing in F1 by covering the 6,175 meters of the Jeddah track in one minute, 28 seconds and 200 thousandths, 25 less than the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) , whose Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz will start third, next to the other Red Bull, that of the Dutchman Max Verstappen -the last world champion-, from the second row.

‘Checo’ Pérez and his first ‘pole’

‘Checo’ Pérez, in action.

“The truth is that we didn’t expect so much in qualifying, we were more focused on the race”, explained the Mexican, who abandoned last Sunday in Bahrain on the last lap, when he was running third; and that this Sunday he hopes to reverse his fate.

(Don’t stop reading: Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in ‘Qualy’ 1 for the Arabian GP).

“We didn’t think we were up to the Ferraris. Now we hope to beat them tomorrow as well”declared ‘Checo’ Pérez after signing this Saturday, at the Jeddah circuit, the first ‘pole’ of his Formula One career.

SPORTS

*With EFE