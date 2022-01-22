SThe all-electric Porsche Macan is set to come onto the market as early as next year. It will then be on a completely new platform, combustion models are no longer planned. To ease the transition to the electric future, the current Macan will continue to be built until at least 2024, and it received a second facelift in fall 2021, following a major makeover in 2018 when the model was four years old.

The little brother of the Cayenne measures an impressive 4.73 meters from the rear to the front, both of which have been slightly changed in the most recent revision. The continuous light bar at the rear has been around since 2018.

Diesel models have been canceled for a long time, three petrol engines are now available, all of which offer slightly more horsepower than before. The GTS is the new top model, the output of 440 hp from the 2.9 liter V6 biturbo engine corresponds to that of the turbo, which is no longer offered. With a base price of 88,264 euros, the GTS is in the upper league, and the test car was so jazzed up that it ended up costing 118,555 euros. The basic Macan with a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and 265 hp is already available for a good half. That may be enough for some.









But of course the many horses in the GTS have their appeal. The 550 Newton meters of maximum torque help to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, and the top speed is 272 km/h. These are the best sports car figures for an SUV. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission takes care of shifting in all Macans, and all have all-wheel drive. Air suspension is standard equipment in the GTS, in short, it drives excellently, we mostly left the shift paddles unused. Space is a little tight in the back, and 458 liters of luggage space is average at best for such a long car.

The GTS wanted ample 12.6 liters of Super Plus petrol for 100 kilometers, nothing comes from nothing. The 65 liter tank is too small for this thirst. But like every Porsche, the Macan is well and precisely finished, but the new center console with the capacitive switches is not for everyone. A lot of finesse is required. A little insensitivity to pain when looking at the price list can’t hurt either.