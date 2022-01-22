The effectiveness of Covid vaccination in preventing Sars-Cov-2 infection it decreases over time in all age groups. With the booster dose, protection is 66.7%, while 4 months after the completion of the vaccination cycle (second dose or J&J vaccine) we arrive at 34.7%. A small reduction is also recorded in protection from serious illness, going from 97.5% of those who have already made the booster to 89% after 120 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle.. This is one of the data that emerges from the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy.

The efficacy of the vaccine, “as a percentage reduction in risk (compared to unvaccinated), in preventing the diagnosis of Sars-Cov-2 infection, is equal to 66% within 90 days of the completion of the vaccination cycle, 53% among 91 and 120 days, and 34.7% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle. And it is equal to 66.7% in subjects vaccinated with an additional dose / booster “, reads the Report.

As for the prevention of severe disease, the percentage is “equal to 95% in vaccinated with a full course of less than 90 days, 93% in vaccinated with a full course of 91 and 120 days, and 89% in vaccinated who have completed the vaccination course for more than 120 days days. It is instead equal to 97.5% in subjects vaccinated with an additional dose / booster “, indicates the Report.