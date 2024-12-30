The winning combination of La Primitiva for this Monday, December 30, 2024 is 35, 38, 29, 25, 15 and 48. The complementary payment is on the 22nd and the refund is on the 9th. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

State Lotteries and Betting celebrates the Primitiva draw three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdaysbeing the most widely accepted draw in Spain.

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es You can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.

#Check #Primitiva #results #today #Monday #December