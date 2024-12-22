Sunday, December 22, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Check Christmas Lottery 2024: find out if your number has a prize

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2024
in Business
0
Check Christmas Lottery 2024: find out if your number has a prize
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The list of prizes in the Christmas Raffle is not limited to just the big ones: it is possible that your ticket has also been awarded with stones or approximations. In addition to the Gordo, the second, third and fourth and fifth prizes, 1,794 prizes of one thousand euros are also distributed to the series, money with which many will console themselves in order to recover some of what they invested.

In this checker you can see if your tenth has been awarded. To do this, you have to put the number in ‘your tenth’ and the figure in euros in ‘how much you play’ (a tenth is 20 euros).


#Check #Christmas #Lottery #find #number #prize

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result