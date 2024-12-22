Check Christmas Lottery 2024: find out if your number has a prize

The list of prizes in the Christmas Raffle is not limited to just the big ones: it is possible that your ticket has also been awarded with stones or approximations. In addition to the Gordo, the second, third and fourth and fifth prizes, 1,794 prizes of one thousand euros are also distributed to the series, money with which many will console themselves in order to recover some of what they invested.

In this checker you can see if your tenth has been awarded. To do this, you have to put the number in ‘your tenth’ and the figure in euros in ‘how much you play’ (a tenth is 20 euros).