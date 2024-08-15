With the recent achievement of the 2024 European Super Cup, the list of the players with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid has been updated and now has only one member: Luka Modric reached 27 trophies, leaving behind Nacho, Karim Benzema and Marcelo.
Modric He won 6 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 5 European Super Cups, 4 La Ligas, 5 Spanish Super Cups and 2 Copas del Rey, while Nacho won 6 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 La Ligas, 5 Spanish Super Cups and 2 Copas del Rey.
Benzema he has won 5 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 La Ligas, 4 Spanish Super Cups and 3 Copas del Rey. Marcelo, on the other hand, has won 5 Champions Leagues, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 6 La Ligas, 5 Spanish Super Cups and 2 Copas del Rey.
Paco Gento He is the “strangest” of the list’s protagonists: the left winger was for decades the most successful (23), as he starred in Madrid’s first golden era, with six European Cups. Died in 2022, he wore white from the 1953-1954 campaign until his retirement in 1970-1971.
|
POSITION
|
PLAYER
|
SECURITIES
|
1
|
Luka Modric
|
27
|
2
|
Nacho Fernandez
|
26
|
3
|
Karim Benzema
|
25
|
4
|
Marcelo
|
25
|
5
|
Dani Carvajal
|
25
|
6
|
Paco Gento
|
23
|
7
|
Toni Kroos
|
23
|
8
|
Sergio Ramos
|
22
|
9
|
Manolo Sanchis
|
22
|
10
|
Lucas Vazquez
|
22
More news about Real Madrid
#player #titles #history #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply