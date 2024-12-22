The eight fifth prizesvalued at 200,000 euros per series or 20,000 euros per tenth, have already been announced at the Teatro Real, bringing joy and hope throughout Spain.

In the Christmas Lottery there are a total of eight fifth prizes. In the 2024 draw they were very distributed and many areas of Spain were very happy.

First fifth prize : 37876. It has fallen in Elche, Tazacorte (Tenerife), Alicante, Gerona, Sort (Lérida), Lugo, Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), Valencia and Zamora.

Second fifth prize : 72853. It has not been a specially distributed prize. Chella (Valencia), Valencia, Bailén (Jaén), Mislata (Valencia) and Leioa (Vizcaya) have been the lucky towns.

Third fifth prize : 74778. It was sold mainly in two administrations in Beasain (Gipúzcoa). Valencia and Novelda (Alicante) were also other towns notably awarded with several tenths.

Fourth fifth prize: 45456. It was sold mainly in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Las Palmas), reaching 5.7 million euros to the lucky ones, in Baza (Granada) and Barcelona.

How much money do you win with the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

Each fifth prize of the Christmas Lottery distributes a total amount of 60,000 euros per serieswhich is equivalent to 6,000 euros per tenth and 300 euros per euro played.

What is the probability of winning the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

With a only tenth played, the probability of winning a prize from the 2024 Christmas Lottery is one 5%. Things get complicated to win the jackpot, the second prize or the third prize.









To get hold of the fourth prizes we have a somewhat more positive prognosis. By distributing two awards, we have two options out of one hundred thousand (0.002%).

The same happens with the fifth prizes. With a greater number of awards, the probabilities increase. Specifically, there are eight chances out of a hundred thousand (0.008%).

How much money does the Treasury keep from the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

Only the winners of a jackpot prize of 40,000 euros have to pay taxes, according to the legislation. Therefore, the fifth prizes are exempt from taxesbecause its amount is less than this figure.

When can the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery be collected?

It is important to know that there is a deadline to be able to collect the money for the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery. If it is not done within this time, the corresponding financial amount will be lost.

In total, there is a period of three monthswhich begins the same afternoon as the draw and once both the verifications of the numbers drawn and the computer processes are completed. Therefore, the lucky one can claim the prize from December 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. until March 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

The State Lotteries and Betting Office warn that this year December 22 is a Sunday, so it is likely that financial entities will begin the jackpot payment process on Monday, December 23except for exceptions of opening on Sundays or holidays.

Where is the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery collected?

The winner of the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery must go to a financial entity authorized by the State Lottery and Betting Society (BBVA and CaixaBank). There you will be asked for the necessary documentation to comply with legal obligations. If the tenth has been shared, all participants must be present, each with their corresponding personal information.

How is the fourth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery collected?

The fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery is a jackpot. This means that the financial amount distributed is equal to or greater than 2,000 euros. In this case, the award is collected through a check or transferwhich is done immediately after having gone to the corresponding financial institution.

If the winner does not have an open bank account at the time of payment, they will not be able to receive the amount or create a new one for this purpose.