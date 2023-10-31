Chechito and Los Cómplices de la Cumbia made the news again. This time, in the north of the country, precisely in Chiclayo, it was learned that the orchestra may have been a victim of crime. The Police He stated that he had learned that some alleged extortionists were going to launch an explosive device during his presentation on Sunday, October 29.

The ‘Bad Bunny of Cumbia’ arrived at the City of Friendship to present himself to his fans in a presentation in which Estrella Feijoó was also present. The information was confirmed by the region’s police chief, PNP General Luis Lazo Fernández.

“Due to intelligence actions, we learned that an attack would possibly be carried out against the music singer, Chechito, who was going to perform in Chiclayo,” the head of the II Macro Police Region Lambayeque revealed to the press. The high command added that the police personnel will initiate a preventive operation on the perimeter of the facility, located on Av. Bolognesi Extension.

Chechito: attack in a nightclub left 15 people injured in Lima

The success of Sergio Romero Toledo, the artist’s real name, has caused some unscrupulous people to want to take advantage of it. The fortnight of September, a grenade exploded during a show at the Xander’s nightclub in San Juan de Lurigancho, Lima. A total of 15 people were injured. From that moment on, Chechito hires bodyguards. Previously, in July, he had already announced his retirement for a ‘quota’ of 30,000 soles.