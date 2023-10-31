Abu Omar revealed that “the first batch scheduled to cross on Wednesday includes 81 seriously wounded people and those in need of special medical care that is no longer available in hospitals in the Gaza Strip due to the bombing and siege.”

He noted that the date for the crossing of the next batches of wounded will be decided in coordination with the Egyptian side after the completion of the crossing of the first batch and their placement in Egyptian hospitals.

He stressed that “there are no instructions regarding the crossing of foreigners and dual nationals, only the crossing of some wounded.”

Abu Omar added: “In continuation of the entry of aid trucks, on Tuesday, 83 trucks entered through the Rafah land crossing and were received by the Palestinian side, representing the ninth batch.”

He explained that the total number of trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip since the start of the escalation and the reopening of the crossing reached 240 trucks, noting that no fuel trucks have entered yet.

It should be noted that there are still hundreds of aid trucks parked in front of the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian side, waiting to enter the Gaza Strip. The trucks include Egyptian and international aid convoys that arrived through Al-Arish Airport in North Sinai.

It is also worth noting that the United Nations considers the number of aid trucks entering Gaza since the reopening of the Rafah crossing to be very limited, and has called for “the entry of 100 trucks per day to provide relief to 2.4 million people who are residents of the Strip who are deprived of everything.”