Syrian officials assure that this transfer of fighters has the support of Turkey, which is the one that controls the Islamist strongholds in the north of the country
Bakhmut is the hottest spot of the war in Ukraine and there, on the front line, Abdel Hakim Al Shishani and his men fight against the Russian forces. The Intelligence services of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shared a video on social networks in which the Chechen leader appeared, whom they presented as a “hero of the people”.
