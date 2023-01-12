Volunteers from the Dzhokhar Dudayev Battalion pose with a flag of the so-called Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, during a military exercise near kyiv on August 28, 2022. / OLEG PETRASYUK / EFE

Bakhmut is the hottest spot of the war in Ukraine and there, on the front line, Abdel Hakim Al Shishani and his men fight against the Russian forces. The Intelligence services of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shared a video on social networks in which the Chechen leader appeared, whom they presented as a “hero of the people”.