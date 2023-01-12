Through the official Twitter profile of Hogwarts Legacythe developers of Avalanche Software presented today Miranda Weasleyprofessor of Transfiguration, as well as vice-principal of the magical academy.

The tweet includes a portrait of Weasley, accompanied by a short biography. We learn that she worked as a Cursebreaker in the Ministry of Magic before entering Hogwarts, where she alternates between teaching Transfiguration and acting as assistant headmaster, as her second-in-command to the obnoxious Headmaster Black. She will introduce the player to the Room of Requirement and the wizard’s guide, two useful tools during our stay at Hogwarts.

“Matilda Weasley is an exceptionally talented witch with a past as a Cursebreaker for the Ministry, known for her composure and outstanding wandwork. She is a firm but fair Transfiguration professor and a respected and sometimes intimidating assistant principal. Weasley has been tasked with keeping the player up to date with their studies and introducing them to the Practical Wizard’s Guide and the Room of Requirement, both invaluable resources for a new fifth year with a lot to learn.”

Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, from April 4th on PS4 and Xbox One and from July 25th on Nintendo Switch. Today Avalanche unveiled the minimum and recommended system requirements.