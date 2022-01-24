Cheating has become… cleverness and commerce

There is an English proverb or saying, which is repeated when the prices begin, which they do not know in their lives, and when you do not know the expensive from the cheap, and this is not in their markets, and when some fraud and deception are smelled from behind the deals, they say: “Carpet market or bazar” “And this is the state of our markets in the Arab world. Only some backward peoples than us share in their chaos and fraud. I say this and I was amazed by the comparison between our Arab markets, whose merchants preserve the hadith of the Holy Prophet that cheating us is not one of us, and the etiquette of buying and selling, and the etiquette of entering and leaving markets. Among them, which are matters touched upon by the Holy Qur’an, and confirmed by the Sunnah of our honest and trustworthy Prophet, who worked as a merchant in his youth, and died and had a partnership with a Jewish merchant, and between European markets, where they do not raise the banner “This is from the grace of my Lord” nor the banner “From the evil of the envious if he envies.” Nor are there other signs in which they seek help from good to do evil. I passed through the markets of Cairo, Istanbul, and the markets of Morocco, passing through Beirut, Damascus, Sana’a, Tunisia, and others such as the markets of India, whose merchants are mostly Muslims, and Islamic countries in the East. They wreaked havoc, and on the other hand, you see the markets of the West, which are organized according to man-made laws and punitive regulations, so you do not find anything that angers you or makes you feel unfair or subject to quarrels or harassment from merchants, market beggars or pickpockets and swindlers, and the English saying seems historical, and is based on old experiences in the markets The Arabic and Islamic ones, so shorten it and limit it to the carpet market, today you cannot argue with a German merchant about the price, and every commodity has its price, and you do not display a commodity that has a manufacturing defect, you find honesty their slogan, and they do not raise religious banners for it. Perhaps it is important to emphasize something that the old merchants in the Arab and Islamic markets are the most honest, and the most honorable, and cheating is only from the talkers of blessings, and the youths who are decrepit over the rich, and those who are strangers to the real profession, but they have grown up and become It became a phenomenon, and spread, and moved to the new markets in the modern cities, and its language reached us until it reached us. And they must be disciplined by the laws of our modern cosmic cities. The merchant in Abu Dhabi and Dubai should not act as he used to behave in the markets of Bukhara and Samarkand, or find a caliber merchant among us who is on the sidewalks of the Hamidiya market or the Fahlawi merchant as he is in the Moski market, who was born in the era of openness, and the heart of Social pyramid!