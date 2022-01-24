The imminent invasion of Ukraine by the powerful Russian military force will generate chaos in the world economy, with similar proportions to the pandemic in the last two years. A few days ago, US President Joe Biden raised his tone and assured that the offensive will cost Vladimir Putin a great deal. The problem is that an eventual war won’t come at a high cost just for the Russian leader. Let’s see.

As Russia is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the world, and the main gas pipeline that supplies European homes and industry crosses Ukrainian territory, fuels can be expected to skyrocket across the world. A barrel of oil, today close to US$ 90, should exceed US$ 100 as soon as the first shot at the border is fired. As a result, freight, food and virtually all products – industrialized or not – will be affected by the war. In addition to inflation, the already disorganized supply chain will also be affected.

It would not be the first time that geopolitical tensions in the Northern Hemisphere have wreaked immense havoc on the Brazilian economy. The fragility of exports and the low competitiveness of Brazilian industry make Brazil a kind of patient in the ICU with an extensive list of comorbidities.

The impact of a probable rise in prices would not be a cause for so much concern if the real were not so depreciated against the dollar. As inflation is already above double digits, and interest rates are on an upward trajectory, there is little room for maneuver to cushion the rise in prices.

There are still alternatives to avoid an armed confrontation. The background to the increase in tensions is Russia’s discontent over a possible Ukrainian entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Putin does not want to have a neighbor and former Soviet territory under direct US influence. NATO, which brings together the richest countries in the West, has already expressed itself saying that it is not up to Russia to indicate who should or should not be part of the group. It is worth remembering that Ukraine was invaded by Russia in the last decade, when Putin supported separatist groups in the Crimea region, which was annexed by the Russians.

Until an agreement is reached, Russia deploys more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. And Brazil hopes – or at least it should hope – that the exchange of threats is nothing more than a game of words. If war occurs, there is no doubt that Putin will pay dearly. And we will all pay too.

