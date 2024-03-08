Do you already know where you will spend your next vacation? USA becomes the ideal country to discover with this unmissable promotion of Long live Aerobus: cheap flights to international destinations from $68 dollars.

This way, you will have the opportunity to discover an American beach or an incredible city, at very low prices. Here we share the details of this Viva Aerobu promotions, as well as the most economical routes.

It is important that you know that this Viva Aerobus offer is valid purchasing until March 10 and allows you to travel September to October 2024 to one of the following destinations in the United States:

From the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), tickets are available to Chicago from $99, to Las Vegas from $92; to Los Angeles from $98 dollars, to New York from $136, and to San Antonio from $79 dollars.

From Guadalajara, Prices are equally attractive, with flights starting at $87 from TUA to Chicago, $68 to Houston, and $83 to Los Angeles.

If you travel with Viva Aerobus León, Bajío, You can also take advantage of this offer with tickets from $91 from TUA to Chicago, $85 to Dallas Fort Worth, $77 to Houston, and $89 to San Antonio.

Monterrey, Morelia, Mérida, Querétaro and Torreón are not far behind in this promotion. From Monterey flights start at $73 from TUA to Austin, $94 to Los Angeles, and $87 to Oakland/San Francisco, among other destinations.

In the case of Morelia travelers can book flights from $83 plus $52.37 from TUA to Chicago, plus taxes.

From Merida the opportunity to fly to Orlando is available from $102, in addition to the corresponding TUA costs.

Queretaro offers flights from $71 to Houston and $94 to San Antonio, while from Torreón, tickets are available from $77 to San Antonio, plus taxes.

It is important to clarify that these Viva Aerobus prices do not include the Airport Use Fee (TUA), taxes or additional services; In addition, if you buy within Mexico, you must pay in Mexican pesos at the exchange rate in effect on the date of purchase.

Likewise, these prices apply only to the Zero Rate, purchasing on a single flight, which allows you to travel with a personal item which may be a bag, briefcase, diaper bag, dress bag, suit bag or small backpack that does not exceed The measurements are 45cmX35cmX20cm and fit perfectly under the seat in front of you.