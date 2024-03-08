Riyadh (AFP)

Al Hilal continued its series of victories, defeating Riyadh 3-1, in the twenty-third round of the Saudi Football League, which was held on the grounds of Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

Riyadh scored through Ali Al-Bulaihi, Al Hilal’s defender, by mistake in his own net (52), while Al Hilal’s Portuguese Ruben Neves (66), from a penalty kick, the Brazilian Michael Delgado (75), and Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic, from a penalty kick (3 + 90). .

Al Hilal's score rose to 65 points at the top of the standings, 12 points behind Al-Nasr, which is in second place with 53 points, while Riyadh's score froze at 23 points in fifteenth place.

Al Hilal continued its series of victories under Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus.

Al Hilal is the only club that has not suffered defeat in the league this season so far, as it won 21 matches and tied 2.

The match began with great pressure from Al Hilal, and the first half witnessed serious attacks on Riyadh's goal, amid a retreat by the visitors in the middle of their stadium.

The players of both teams did not succeed in scoring any goals, so the first half ended in a goalless draw between the two teams.

Contrary to the course of the match, Riyadh succeeded in scoring the first goal in the 52nd minute, after a cross by the Riyadh player, which Ali Al-Bulaihi met with an accidental shot past Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

In the 60th minute, from a cross by Saud Abdul Hamid, Salman Al-Faraj met it with a header that passed next to the Riyadh Club goal.

Mitrovic won a penalty kick after a mistake by the Riyadh defender in the 66th minute, and Neves succeeded in putting it into the net.

Al Hilal turned the tables with the second goal, “75,” by Brazilian Michel Delgado, after a cross by Nevesh, which he met with a header that went into the Riyadh net.

The Uruguayan Campania, Riyadh's goalkeeper, excelled, blocking Mitrovic's header (74), after a cross by Neves.

Mitrovic succeeded in scoring the third goal “90+3” from a penalty kick, so the match ended with Al Hilal winning 3-1.