After the appearance of Grok, the artificial intelligence of X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, the montages are increasingly more realistic. An advance that many people are concerned about due to the proliferation of fakes and hoaxes. Although there are those who have also seen his funniest side, as has been the case with Chayanne.

The performer is known for being one of the most beloved singers thanks to his interactions with his fans. Chayanne has been updated and follows all the trends and memes very closely what they do with their face, so on this occasion it could not be less.

“Have they made images of me with AI? I want to see them,” the singer asked through his profile on the social network. Although, what could not be imagined is that In less than 24 hours it will have more than four million views and hundreds of images of all kinds.

Become a character from the anime series naruto or of dragon ball going through his own version of Wolverine or Link at The Legend of Zelda, The variations are practically endless.. Although not only series and video games, there are also those who have imagined what a duet with the singer would be like.

Along with Snoppie, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift, The singer has given concerts with other idols of his fans. But he is not only a singer, Chayanne has been a soccer player in almost all the teams in Latin America.

And, as another of the images created with AI has highlighted, he is “the father of Latin America” because all mothers are in love with him. In fact, there are many women who have taken advantage of the moment to be able to see themselves close to their favorite singer.

#Chayanne #asks #fans #images #disappoint #knight #vampire #Super #Saiyan