The year 2024 has started wonderfully for PSG with the achievement of the French Super Cup. The French team defeated Toulouse 2-0, with Kylian Mbappé being decisive once again. The Parisian team hopes to have a good year and win as many titles as possible. The next match will be their debut in the French Cup against Revel, a team that plays in the French sixth division.
A priori, PSG should not have any major problems passing this tie. However, in the world of football you never know, and as we well know, it is an unpredictable sport, which makes it special and so followed around the world. Revel, as a humble team, will try to make things difficult for Luis Enrique's team, so they should not relax if they want to continue their journey in this beautiful competition.
City: Castres, France
Stadium: Stade Pierre-Fabre
Date: Sunday, January 7
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
To be confirmed
directvsports.com, DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
TVC Sports
Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
Rival
Result
Competition
Toulouse
2-0V
French Super Cup
Metz
3-1V
Ligue 1
Lille
1-1
Ligue 1
Borussia Dortmund
1-1
Champions League
Nantes
2-1V
Ligue 1
Rival
Result
Competition
Blagnac
1-1
French Cup
St-Aubin Guérande
0-3V
French Cup
Libourne
1-1
French 6th League
Blagnac
1-1
French 6th League
Saint-Alban
3-0 D
French 6th League
PSG: Kimpembe with a ruptured Achilles tendon, Nuno Mendes with a thigh injury, Sergio Rico with a long-term injury, Keylor Navas with a lumbar fracture, Skriniar with an ankle injury.
PSG: Arnau Tenas, Achraf, Mukiele, Lucas Hernández, Kurzawa, Danilo, Fabián Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Zaïre-Emery, Barcola, Ekitike.
Revel: Garcia, N´Guessan, Vieu, Ouhafsa, Palacios, Briol, Ndoh, Ritter, Calmettes, Zahil, Boyer.
Revel 0-3 PSG
