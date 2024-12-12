It seems that those who were interested in delaying the eviction of the former religious squatters of Belorado have achieved their objective. The Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 1 of Briviesca (Burgos), has issued this Thursday a procedure in which it states that “it having not been possible to serve the notification of the decree of admission of the defendants, the Court has agreed to suspend indicated for on December 19, and a new hearing must be scheduled once all the defendants have been summoned.

The reason that this notification has been impossible is that two of the former nuns of Belorado no longer officially reside in the monastery, but have moved to Orduña, so they were not present when the judicial summons arrived. “Not opening the door or not being present when the summons for the trial arrives is a very common ploy among squatters to try to delay their eviction,” several members of the State security forces, in charge of this type of procedures.

However, from the legal representation of the former religious women, any intention in this regard is denied. “Two of them have been residing there for several months, since they tried to change the locks,” the nuns’ lawyer, Florentino Aláez, explained to this newspaper, who was already aware of the impossibility of notification and a week ago warned of this possible postponement. Be that as it may, the truth is that the absence of the two former nuns from Belorado does not interrupt but it does lengthen the procedure. Now, the Briviesca court must contact the Vizcaya court to which Orduña belongs and have it proceed with the notification.

In that sense, the case continues, and the Briviesca judge will set a new date for the oral hearing once all the people involved have been notified, in this case the eight excommunicated former religious who still remain in the monasteries, since two of the initial ten have already abandoned them. In any case, the oral hearing will only be one more step in the procedure since the nuns who have already received the notification have filed an appeal in which they ask that the eviction lawsuit be dismissed. Its justification is that the pontifical commissioner, Mario Iceta, “is not the legal representative of the buildings, but rather the civil associations that were established,” Aláez explained to ABC.









However, these two entities, which were created around the time of the announcement of the schism, and to which the former religious intended to transfer both the properties and the economic activity of the convents, have not been recognized by the Ministry of the Interior and have been denied. their registration in the register of associations. “We also have appealed that decision,” explained the lawyer for the former religious.

On the other hand, the archbishopric of Burgos has reported that this Thursday the Court of First Instance No. 11 of Bilbao “has admitted for processing the eviction lawsuit against any person who remains in the Derio monastery without legal title or authorization (ignored occupants). According to the court’s brief, “the execution of the launch is considered requested and the possibility is given for the defendant party to rule in ten days on the appropriateness of holding a hearing.”

Derio is precisely the monastery that the former religious abandoned under the pretext that “preternatural events” were experienced there, among which were objects that moved on their own or disappeared, demonic laughter and even two of the nuns claimed to have seen images of the Devil. on the roofs.