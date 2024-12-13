OpenAI opens another box of its ‘S advent calendarhipmas’ (a play on words in English with “shipping” and “Christmas”), dedicated to AI-based news. Its novelty is in perfect harmony with Christmas: Through advanced voice mode, ChatGPT will allow you to have a realistic and natural conversation with Santa Claus. We tell you how it works and how to take advantage of this update.

A call from the North Pole

Following the announcement of Sora, the AI ​​model for creating realistic, cinematic videos from text prompts, OpenAI’s other anticipation had to do with the Christmas spirit. Simply click the snowflake icon on the ChatGPT home page, then select voice mode and choose the new Santa Claus option; which will remain accessible at all times from the settings. From then on, you can enjoy natural language conversations with the typical voice of the great man from the North Pole, order him last-minute gifts or ask him to tell you a bedtime story, accompanied by a “Ho, ho, ho.” The potential is infinite. He may speak to you in English. You just have to ask him to “switch to Spanish”, and all his answers will be in your language.

X content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

You can also generate a personalized clip with Santa Claus to send to friends and family by choosing a custom vowel of your choice. OpenAI stresses that chats are “temporary, will not be saved in memory, and will not affect the ChatGPT cache.” The latest news presented by OpenAI also includes the complete $200 plan called ChatGPT Prowhich grants almost unlimited access to the entire feature set, and the useful Canvas, open to all users for real-time corrections and comments on projects uploaded to the platform.

Article originally published in WIRED Italyadapted by Alondra Flores.