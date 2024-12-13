«There is still a lot of life in your smile. That is the north that we must not lose. It is the phrase that is repeated day after day by the relatives of Ángela Agudo, the 24-year-old girl who remains admitted in a coma at La Fe Hospital in Valencia after suffering a serious motorcycle accident during a trip with his partner to Thailand. Since he set foot on Spanish soil on November 6, he has not stopped fighting, including numerous surgical operations. “She is a true warrior,” they define her.

As explained by her loved ones in a new publication on social networks, Ángela continues to fight for her life “giving an admirable lesson in self-improvement.” After being admitted for a month in a hospital on the Thai island of Samui and returning to Spain in a medicalized plane private -which the Government denied him-, has undergone surgery on different occasions, but for the moment there has been no evolution at a neurological level.

«I can hardly fit them in my fingers anymore the times he has undergone surgery“Even so, his desire to live outweighs his fear, and it persists,” his relatives point out, clarifying that he remains stable despite the operations and that he needs time because the damage his brain suffered is serious.

However, they do not lose heart; Because of it, they have been “at the foot of the canyon” for more than two months now. «It seems like an eternitybut even with a broken heart and sky-high desperation, we must be patient and accompany her on this path with calm and affection, because she needs us,” they reaffirm.









In this way, they hope to be able to bring “nice” news soon, after the “comings and goings” to the operating room. «Thank you for being on the other side, you don’t know how important it is for the family to find refuge in your expressions of affection and feel that when we fall there is a army of people to pick us up. And we continue to believe that our little girl is going to reach the shore,” they thank in their most recent publication on Instagram.

Invoices

As ABC has been reporting, Angela’s family has kept its promise to publish all the invoices related to the medical expenses of the Thai hospital – about 5,000 euros per day – as well as those linked to the tens of thousands of donations received through crowdfunding. with which they paid for his return on a medical plane that the Spanish Government had previously rejected.

As their relatives assured, in the near future they will also make public the financial amount they have had to pay to the Tax Agency in donation tax, which according to calculations consulted by this newspaper could exceed 100,000 euros, while they confirmed that the remaining money will go to a charitable cause yet to be determined. In addition, they paid about 15,000 euros in commission to the GoFundMe intermediary for hosting the donation reception and management platform.