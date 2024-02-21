Bayern Munich has lost its last 3 games, and that means Tuchel is on the tight rope. Furthermore, the defeat in the first leg of the Champions League, being out of the cup and the defeat by 3 goals against Leverkusen, leaving them almost without Bundesliga options, this match becomes one of the most important of the season for the Bavarians. For their part, Leipzig, who also lost in the Champions League and are fifth, want to reach the top European competition again and that means winning these games.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig:
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match information
City: Munich, Germany
Stadium: Allianz Arena
Date: Saturday February 24
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 14:30 in Argentina, 11:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
More news about Europe's leagues
How can you watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can you watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
2-0 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
real Madrid
|
Defeat 0-1
|
Champions League
|
Augsburg
|
2-2 draw
|
Bundesliga
|
Union Berlin
|
2-0 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Stuttgart
|
Defeat 5-2
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bochum
|
Defeat 3-2
|
Bundesliga
|
lazio
|
Defeat 1-0
|
Champions League
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Defeat 3-0
|
Bundesliga
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
3-1 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Augsburg
|
3-2 victory
|
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig: Amadou Haidara due to a knee injury and Klostermann due to a hip injury.
Bayern Munich: Sarr, Mazraoui, Alphonso Davies, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Marusic, Aseko-Nkili, Serge Gnabry, Laimer, Buchmann and Coman due to injury and Dayot Upamecano due to suspension.
RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Simakan, Bitshiabu, Orban, Raum, Henrichs, Schlager, Dani Olmo, Xavi Simmons, Openda and Sesko.
Bayern Munich: Neuer, Raphaël Guerreiro, Eric Dier, De Ligt, Boey; Müller, Kimmich, Goretzka, Musiala, Leroy Sané; kane
Bayern Munich 2-1 RB Leipzig.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Bayern #Munich #Leipzig #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply