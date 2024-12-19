Ho ho ho, Happy ‘Shipmas’! Over the past few days, OpenAI has revealed new AI-based features as part of its advent calendar: a direct line to Santa Claus through its chatbot and the official launch of its Sora video generator, now it’s time for a further update to GPT-4o mini. Users have the option to add the bot as a WhatsApp contact to be able to interact naturally via text. We explain how to use it and what you can do with it.

How to use ChatGPT on WhatsApp

The process is very simple: all you have to do is add the official contact number, providing the LADA code corresponding to the USA: +1 (800) 242-8478. You can register the number from WhatsApp without saving it in your mobile contact book.

From this moment you can write and receive a response, for example:

Ask for information on topics of your choice, explanations of various concepts and practical advice.

Request a translation from one language to another.

Write a text choosing the tone, language and recipient.

Converse freely about any topic, even in a fun way.

Generate contests or games.

WhatsApp allows you to access ChatGPT both from the app and from the web option for computers. At the moment its function for generating images is limited, if you ask it to create visual content it will say: “Currently, as a text-based language model, I cannot create images directly. However, I can provide you with detailed descriptions or creative ideas for images.” , which you could then use as a guide to create in another tool or software graphic, such as DALL-E, MidJourney or Photoshop. Unlike ChatGPT, CoPilot on WhatsApp can generate photos instead.

Can I call ChatGPT by phone?

Although OpenAI presented this rather unique novelty, At the moment only US users have the possibility of calling a traditional number and chatting with ChatGPT by voice. Specifically, you can dial 1-(800)-242-8478 and interact with the advanced voice mode of the chatbot for a maximum of 15 minutes requesting information, translations and requests.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.