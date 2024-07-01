The four cubs of a female lynx that was killed when she was run over on Saturday on the A-49 near Villarrasa (Huelva) have been found in good condition, according to sources from the Andalusian Ministry of Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy confirmed to this newspaper. Ecologists in Action had demanded on Monday that they be found to ensure their survival, given their lack of experience in hunting, and warned of the importance of not relaxing the correction of the causes that brought this species to the brink of extinction: “There is no point in saving it if measures are not taken to avoid the causes that put it in danger,” warns its spokesman Juan Romero.

For the moment, the babies will not be transferred to the recovery centre because they are three months old and, according to the sources consulted, this allows them to feed themselves. “They are grouped together and in an area of ​​Doñana that is unbeatable for finding food,” indicate the sources consulted, who confirm that they are being monitored by agents of the Civil Guard and the breeding centre of the National Park.

Romero draws attention to the black spots on national and regional roads around Doñana where lynxes continue to die after being run over. “Car accidents continue to be a very serious problem for all lynxes, especially in the area around Doñana,” he says.

The activist calls for effective speed controls or underpasses at those points that are “perfectly identified” to avoid this type of death. Romero recalls how at the end of May Another female lynx died in the Primera de Palos lagoon de la Frontera, also in Huelva. Ecologistas en Acción also drew attention to this stretch of road as another black spot. “It is perfectly identified, there is a significant density of traffic there and nothing has been done,” Romero adds, pointing to the stretch that links Villamanrique de la Condesa and Hinojos, also in the surroundings of the National Park, as another place where lynxes and other species, such as otters, are often killed by cars.

Ecologists in Action has already informed the Regional Government of the need to adopt corrective measures to avoid road accidents and in May considered the possibility of suing the Administration if it did nothing about it. The NGO insists that it is useless to rejoice over the recovery of this feline if there is no strictness in correcting the causes that brought it to the brink of extinction. “It is still a vulnerable species,” warns Romero.

