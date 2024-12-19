The last program of the year of ‘La Revuelta’ had Gerard Piqué as a guestlegend of FC Barcelona and president of the King’s League. The former footballer, just hours after his latest controversy with Espanyol, a club to which he proposed a bet of one million euros, went to the television program presented by David Broncano and discussed a multitude of current issues.

Piqué reviewed his life after football, avoiding making comparisons at the game level with other centre-backs, and wanted to project an image of humility compared to his former controversies: “There are people who need to be liked, but I have done atrocities that were not intended to please people, but in life there are changes. “I am very happy and calmer than ever.”

The former footballer reviewed his old feud with Luis Figo, whom the Madrid guests applauded on the set. “I thought ‘The Revolt’ was leftist”exclaimed Piqué, alluding to the supposed political position of Real Madrid fans.

