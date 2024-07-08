The new app for macOS is finally accessible to everyone. If you own a Mac with an Apple Silicon processor and macOS Sonoma or later, you can start using the AI ​​desktop app right away. Until recently, access was limited to Plus subscribers, but OpenAI has now expanded availability to all users.

ChatGPT has an official client for macOS before even having one for Windows. This might surprise you, especially considering that Microsoft is one of OpenAI’s key partners. However, Windows 11 already integrates Microsoft CoPilot, powered from OpenAI, which explains the lack of a dedicated app.

How to Use ChatGPT on macOS

With the new macOS app, you can use a keyboard shortcut (option-space by default, but customizable) to type your requests to the chatbot from anywhere on your operating system. The app mirrors the look and feel of the ChatGPT website, including customization options. GPTbut in a native form for macOS. You can also upload files, photos and screenshots directly from the app.

You can download and install ChatGPT For macOS directly from the website of OpenAI.