Nintendo Switch it is a console that often hosts remasters of old classics from the past, often belonging to the generation of Nintendo 3DSthe famous portable console now shelved by the same Big N. Luigi’s Mansion 2 is one of them: released for 3DS in 2013 and developed by Next Level Gamesthe game is a humorous and atmospheric experience that keeps alive the tradition of adventure games dedicated to Luigi. Now, Nintendo has decided to re-release the title in question in a flashy high-definition version. Will the horror adventure of Mario’s unfortunate brother still be noteworthy, or will the passage of time have aged everything?

From villa to villa!

The story continues the basic concept of the first game: Luigi, Mario’s less “popular” brother, once again finds himself exploring haunted houses. This time, however, the mission is much bigger. The game takes place in five different mansions, each with its own unique theme and a variety of ghosts to face. The plot develops around the Dark Moon Breakupan artifact that keeps the ghosts of the valley at peace Evershade.

When the Dark Moon is shattered, ghosts become hostileand it’s up to Luigi to recover the fragments to restore order. Luigi’s Mansion 2’s gameplay is a combination of explorationresolution of puzzles And combat against ghosts. Luigi is armed with Poltergust 5000or a vacuum cleaner modified to capture ghosts, and of the Strobulba special flashlight that stuns ghosts. The control system makes good use of the 3DS’s capabilities, including gyroscopic controls for precise aiming and the touch screen for managing inventory and solving puzzles.

Each mansion features a series of missions that range from exploring new areas, searching for hidden objects, to fighting ghostly bosses. The puzzles are well designed and often require a combination of skill and observation to be solved. The game manages to maintain a good balance between the difficulty of the puzzles and accessibility for players of all ages.

GraphicallyLuigi’s Mansion 2 was excellent by 3DS standards, but a little less for those of Switch. The mansions are detailed and atmospheric, each with a unique design that reflects its theme. The lighting and shadow effects are particularly impressive, creating an eerie yet fascinating atmosphere. The ghosts are vividly animated, with distinct personalities that make them memorable. The sound department is equally well done, with the soundtrack composed of songs that alternate light and carefree tones with more sinister moments, perfectly underlining the atmosphere of the game. The effects Instead, from the moans of the ghosts to the noise of the Poltergust, they are taken care of in the smallest details. Even the dubbing Luigi, with his timid interjections and his moans of fear, adds a touch of humor and personality.

One of additions more significant than the first game is the mode Multiplayercalled ScareScraper (Tower of Terror). This mode allows up to four players to work together to complete various missions in a haunted tower, battling ghosts and solving puzzles. Multiplayer can be played both locally and online, and adds considerable longevity to the title, offering a continuous and fun challenge.

Ultimately, Luigi’s Mansion 2 is a worthy sequel That expands and improves the foundations of the original game. With its combination of exploration, puzzles, immersive atmosphere and a touch of humor, it manages to offer a unique and satisfying gaming experience. The different villas, each with their own distinctive character, keep the game fresh and interesting from start to finish. The multiplayer mode is a welcome addition that further increases the value of the game.

All in all, a very good title for those who missed the game when it was originally released on 3DS and for fans of adventure and puzzle games. Luigi proves once again that he is much more than just a supporting actorwith an adventure that highlights his courage and unique character.