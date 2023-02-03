In the unstoppable world of technology, nothing has made as much noise in recent days as ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool. He put Metaverse in his pocket. Deservedly. Because it is something that is already within everyone’s reach. With simple commands, you can build any type of text with characteristics close to those made by a human being — journalistic, legal, medical articles, poems, song lyrics, cake recipes, jokes, academic theses, mathematical problems and even language. schedule. All in seconds. Are there imperfections? Yes. And many! But it is worth remembering that it is in Beta phase, released to the public on a website opened just 60 days ago. The success made Microsoft put another US$ 10 billion (officially unconfirmed) in OpenAI, the company that owns ChatGPT. The announcement of the new contribution was made on Monday (23).

The giant founded by Bill Gates was already a partner in the operation (with two previous rounds, of US$ 1 billion and US$ 2 billion). It leveraged participation. “We have a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. OpenAI was created in 2015 by a small group that included Samuel Altman (entrepreneur behind the Y Combinator accelerator and today the company’s CEO), the ubiquitous Elon Musk and the Russian programmer Ilya Sutskever (OpenAI’s chief scientist). It was born non-profit, but in 2018, after Musk left, it shifted its focus to generating revenue. That’s where Microsoft comes close. Officially, OpenAI also names Khosla Ventures and Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, as investors.

Tools like ChatGPT have the potential to transform the office world the way the first generations of technology influenced the factory floor. On Monday (23), Bill Gates told The Australian Financial Review that AI still has no effect on the job market. “But it will,” he said. “There will be a lot of angst for the white collar because the AI ​​targets him.” Even Google is expected to be severely impacted.

CONTROVERSIES ChatGPT is disruptive as the word has rarely been used. This is because it has implications not only for the labor market, but also for ethical and legal questions related to authorship, accuracy and bias. Like a hammer — it’s used to build a house or kill a person — technology can be a propagator of misinformation, or minor crimes like doing schoolwork. That’s why OpenAI is already working to have a kind of seal that identifies texts produced on the platform. The road to controversy, however, is already paved. And he is well known for OpenAI, the company behind Dall-E, which creates images of all kinds from simple text commands and has generated controversy in 2022 in the art world.

On the DINHEIRO website, on Monday (30) an article written by ChatGPT (shorturl.at/qILM7) was published, whose title warned about authorship (“Warning: this text contains an experiment with ChatGPT”). It didn’t even bring a spelling-grammatical error. On the other hand, it was done in a poor structure (paragraph order) for a journalistic production, in which the most relevant information goes to the beginning. In addition, even with recent entries, it contained four information errors: three on IPCA, GDP and unemployment, and one when crediting Fernando Haddad with a sentence that it was not possible to confirm authorship. Despite being imperfect and controversial, ChatGPT has already become a success. It reached its first million users in five days, a goal Facebook took ten months to achieve. It must be perfected and, above all, monitored.