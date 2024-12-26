They edit the image of the Norwegian’s decisive goal against Barcelona, ​​putting the Brazilian in his place

12/26/2024



Updated at 9:59 p.m.





There’s not much to tell. The well-worn saying “A picture is worth a thousand words” It makes more sense than ever in the case at hand. Because it is not one image, but two. Or, to be exact, three.

The first, the original and real, presents Sorlothfront of Athleticcelebrating with immense joy the last goal he scored in the recent League match against Barcelona. A goal that was worth an important victory and, consequently, the leadership of the red-and-white club.

The second is a photo of Viniciusfront of real Madridcelebrating one of the eight goals he has scored so far in the current 2024-25 season.

Imagine being the one who makes the thumbnails for the LaLiga YouTube channel.

Imagine being asked to edit this photo by removing Sorloth.

Imagine being told to put Vini on. Well stop imagining, this has happened. pic.twitter.com/yhvdIqMUP2 — GxldeKondogbia (@GxlDeKondogbiaa) December 26, 2024

The third and definitive one is the one that has caused surprise and scandal at the same time. It is a fusion between the previous two. And the League, to illustrate in its Youtube channel a video titled «The best of Vini JR. in 2024″, has created an initial cover by editing the real photo. Thus, he has erased Sorloth from the pitch and in his place he has placed the silhouette of Vinicius surrounded by Barça players lamenting or lying on the grass after conceding the aforementioned goal. Montjuic.









Logically, the incredible graphic composition has spread like wildfire, causing a considerable stir.