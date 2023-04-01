This is how you are after your social media breakthrough singing on Cristiano Ronaldo’s birthday, and a few years later you are on stage on your first own club tour. Singer Sera de Bruin (28) has ‘only’ participated for a few years, but is working hard on the road. ,,I didn’t do a singing school, no guitar in hand as support. But I’m getting more and more confident.”
Tesla van den Berg
