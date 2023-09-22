British King Charles III traveled to Bordeaux (southwest) this Friday to conclude his official visit to Francewith a program focused on the defense of the environment and that included a visit to an experimental forest and some organic vineyards.

After two busy days in Paris, the sovereign, accompanied by his wife Camilla, arrived in the famous French wine land to show its commitment to the fight against climate change.

On Thursday before the French Senate, Charles III asked to “renew” the “Entente Cordiale” between France and the United Kingdom to face the climate “emergency”a speech described as “historic” by the British newspaper Daily Mail.

King Charles and Queen Camilla on their state visit.

In Bordeaux, he preferred to get his hands dirty to send his message, planting in the gardens of the town hall, together with the environmentalist mayor Pierre Hurmican oak “chosen for its ability to adapt”, according to Buckingham Palace.

With his first visit as monarch to France, initially scheduled in March, The successor of the late Elizabeth II sought to set his own agenda, especially regarding the defense of the environmentbut also strengthen the bilateral alliance after the tensions of Brexit.

Warm welcome to King Charles III

The inhabitants of the city, which was once English territory and where today some 39,000 British subjects livegave a warm welcome to the royal couple, waving small flags of the United Kingdom.

Carlos III and Camila, who at times disappeared among a sea of ​​outstretched arms recording the scene with cell phones, They happily shook hands with those present in front of the town hall.

Next, The monarchs headed to the Garonne River to visit the frigate “HMS Iron Duke”where Crown Prince William completed his military training in 2008, before taking the tram to Place de la Bourse.

King Charles III of Great Britain (C) visits Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte by owners Daniel Cathiard (R) and Florence Cathiard. See also Iran executes two prisoners for blasphemy against Islam

There, Marella Hoffman, an Irish resident near the city, He admitted his surprise at the king’s “kindness.” “When he was near me, he crouched down next to an elderly lady to ask her if she lived here and whispered: ‘It must be a wonderful place to live.’

“It’s something impressive, something you have to see at least once in your life,” commented Julie, a 20-year-old student, excitedly.

The royal visit caused an unexpected stir in a country that is a symbol of republicanism, with the media and citizens following every step of the “royals.”

“The political culture in France is completely different, that’s what’s also interesting to see,” admitted Marie, another student in her 20s.

This is how the monarch’s visit ended

While Camila continued the visit in an association that helps the most disadvantaged, Charles III crossed the river to discover an experimental forest, where scientists investigate the forest impact of environmental changes.

In 2022, the Gironde department, where Bordeaux is located, suffered an exceptional wave of fires aggravated by high temperatures and the drought that destroyed more than 30,000 hectares of forests.

King Charles III in France

Given his concern about the climate crisis, The sovereign made some changes to his daily life to reduce its impact, such as running his old Aston Martin on surplus white wine and whey from cheese making.

His expected environmental plea before the Senate contrasted with the latest decisions of the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, which announced on Wednesday the postponement of several key measures of the country’s climate policy.

The royal couple made a final stop at the Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte, a wine estate founded in the 14th century and now dedicated to biodynamic viticulture.

AFP