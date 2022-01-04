Do we go back to school on January 10th? The chaos continues

The meeting of the Conference of the Regions did not dissolve the political chaos that reigns over the return to school, scheduled for January 10. In the face of the surge in infections and the consequent consequences for the youngest, less protected by vaccines, the governors throw the ball into the field of Technical Scientific Committee (Cts), to whom they ask to comment both on the return to class and on the guidelines to be followed on the management of Covid cases and quarantines.

Fratoianni attacks Draghi: “Embarrassing government. And he is silent”

The fact that a clear signal does not arrive at the national level, also due to the particular political phase that precedes the election of the President of the Republic, is harshly stigmatized by the national secretary of the Italian Left, Nicola Fratoianni: “The concern of the government in this new phase of the pandemic in giving timely and therefore effective responses is increasingly evident: the executive continues to play a role in the vaccination obligation, in many situations we are witnessing the inability of the health system to assist infected citizens, with chaos over waiting for swabs and confusion about quarantines and self-monitoring. On the school we attend a embarrassing ballet, on norms and against norms, while the absence of interventions on the ventilation and aeration of the classrooms, and on the tracking continues. Not to mention the hardly achieved goals, and ineffective communications and the awkward management hidden by the commissioner’s uniform. In short, a government action that seems to me disconnected from reality, and this is worrying in a phase like this. A breathlessness confirmed by the silence as a sphinx of the Prime Minister, who evidently does not want to associate his face with this anxiety a few weeks after the election of the Head of State. No, it’s not a good start to the year for the Italians. ”

“Teaching in presence? It’s a risk, I hope calculated”

The Undersecretary for Education Rossano Sasso he assures that “as Lega we continue to work so that the restart of the school year after the Christmas holidays takes place according to the scheduled calendar and with teaching in the presence. We are not willing to accept measures that could lead to discrimination among Italian students. “From the virologist Francesco Menichetti, former head of Infectious Diseases at the Pisa hospital, however, an alarm arrives: “Returning to school in the presence will be a challenge and a risk I hope calculated – he told Adn Kronos – Consider that the vaccination campaign for the 5-11 age group – notes the doctor – at the moment it was a failure“and that” the virus today circulates a lot in the first decades up to 20 years. I am very cautious about school, I think face-to-face teaching should be preserved but I think that to do so we will have many problems because the population is very poorly vaccinated, especially among younger children “.

Worrying numbers: “Five regions ready to return to yellow”

Even more drastic it is Giovanni Sebastiani, Cnr mathematician: “My blackboard already has the numbers for 5 regions in yellow and Liguria in orange. These are Emilia Romagna, which already has the yellow numbers, and Tuscany, Umbria, Abruzzo and Valle D’Aosta which could have them today or within a few days. The forecast for this week will therefore be a Center-North colored yellow with Liguria in orange. Finally, those who currently risk orange in 2-3 weeks are also Marche and Piedmont. From the calculations made in the last 4 days, there is a slowing growth in the percentage of positive in molecular tests, this, if the trend remains unchanged, makes me predict that the curve should reach its maximum in 5-10 days and then fall again. Although the percentage takes into account the variations in the number of tests, in the middle – he specifies – there was the New Year, therefore, to confirm the trend, the data of the next 2-3 days will be useful. On the descent of curve two the unknowns that must be taken into consideration: the balances and the reopening of schools. We will only see the effects in about 14-21 days. There could be a turnaround considering what happened in January-February 2021, the limited vaccination coverage among students and the current incidence of the under 20 age group, three times higher than the older population. ”

“Better to postpone the return to class”

Would it therefore be better to delay the reopening of schools? “Yes, it would be useful – replies Sebastiani – In the meantime we could start a carpet serological survey and swabs close to the reopening, and leverage the vaccination of the youngest. Moreover, the quarantines as a consequence of the high number of tests must be taken into account, now even more complicated to do “. More than the obligation to vaccinate, he continues,” it would be useful to vaccinate selectively with third doses for over 70s and first and second incentive to those under 30, among whom the circulation of the virus is maximum “.

