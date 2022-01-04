In the final months of 2021, Tesla’s success in the respective year was already assured. The company continued selling through the end of the year and achieved total sales of 936,172 electric vehicles, 308,600 of which in the fourth quarter, and nearly doubled the 499,550 electric vehicles it sold in 2020.

Although there was a general increase in sales, in Model S and Model X electric vehicles there was a significant decrease, from 57,039 electric vehicles sold in 2020 to 24,964 in 2021. According to the publication gadget, the numbers are justified by the shortage of chips that affected the car industry – and that led Tesla to sell vehicles without USB ports – and by the customers who preferred to wait for the reform of the two models.

+ Electric cars already make up two-thirds of the market in Norway, led by Tesla

The past year was also a year of setbacks for the brand: product delays, which included the Cybertruck and Semi, gradual price increases and manufacturing quality failures, such as in the chambers and trunks that targeted half a million vehicles in December , and which also influenced the number of sales.

Tesla hopes to continue growing in the market in 2022, betting on the launch of Cybertruck and on new factories in Austin, Texas in the United States, and in Berlin, Germany. Elon Musk’s company will also have to compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Cadillac Lyriq, the Mercedes EQA and other electric vehicles from recognized car brands.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?