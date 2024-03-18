The artist and voice actor Takanori Nishikawaalso known as TMRevolutionannounced last March 12 on X his temporary retirement from the stage due to some health problems.

Following some CT and MRI tests he was diagnosed with one cupololithiasisor the Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo. It is a mechanical disorder of the ear which, with the movement of the head, can cause very strong dizziness, even during sleep. Fortunately, no abnormalities were found in his brain or blood vessels. For this reason Nishikawa announced a period of hiatus which he defined as “a short rest”.

During his career Takanori has worked on numerous projects, the latest being the single “FREEDOM” which he signed together with Tetsuya Komuro of the TM Network for the movie Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM. Together with Daisuke Asakura he has cultivated a long career under the pseudonym of TMRevolution (which paid homage to Komuro's group), founded the rock band abingdon boys school with some of the recurring musicians in his live shows and returned to the scene using his real name, Nishikawa Takanori, for his most recent projects. In addition to singing and composing, she has lent her voice to numerous characters in the world of anime and video games, from Gundam SEED and SEED DESTINY to Sengoku BASARAup to the most recent game Genshin Impact.

We wish Takanori a speedy recovery and a return to the stage as soon as possible.

Source: TV Asahi