Many thought that the drivers’ market this summer could prove to be interesting, especially for the teams in the middle of the group. However, one could hardly have imagined the scenario that is going to be created in crazy Piastri-Alpine-McLaren triangle, with a script worthy of the best Hollywood legal thriller. Previous episodes have seen the French team first lose Fernando Alonso, who has chosen – with an unexpected turn of the tail – to accept the Aston Martin court, and then formalize the arrival in his place of the young talent of the Academy Oscar Piastri , Enstone’s third guide in this league. Too bad that the Australian, via social media, has made it known to the four winds that he has no intention of driving for the team managed by Renault.

The winner of the F2 2021 in fact already has signed a pre-agreement which ties him to McLaren, with the Woking team ready to leave on the road Daniel Ricciardo just to put Melbourne’s talent behind the wheel. Now, however, as in a tasty TV series, the twists are also coming. The bull’s eye is focused on two contracts filed by Alpine and McLaren with the FIA ​​Contract Recognition Board, the only body responsible for certifying the validity of the agreements between drivers and teams in F1. Both teams are convinced that they have operated correctly and effectively, according to rumors that have leaked from France and have been reported by the site AutoHebdo, it would be so. In fact, there would be nothing irregular in the operation carried out by McLaren, which opted for Piastri for 2023.

However, the CRB would also consider the agreement between Alpine and Piastri himself valid for the current year. In this there would also be the much chat option for 2023, which Otmar Szafnauer – Alpine boss – wants to enforce at all costs. A full-blown international intrigue, played on the Woking-Enstone-Melbourne-Geneva axis (the latter is the headquarters of the CRB). Since both acts comply with the rules, only one legal procedure can now determine who is right or wrong. A situation that inevitably leaves Ricciardo in the balance too. In fact, the former Red Bull would be the main suspect to move to Alpine if Piastri’s departure is certified. But now the ball goes to the courts.