These are hours of anxiety and worry that the numerous fans of Maria Sofia Federicoformer competitor de The college. On her page on her Instagram, in fact, the girl indulged in some revelations that alarmed all her followers.

More specifically, theformer competitor of the Rai 2 broadcast he confessed to suffering from depression. These were the words of Maria Sofia Federico about it:

I am really sad. It is difficult for me to eat and if I eat I regret it. I don’t want to see the sunlight […] I have very strong spasms that don’t make me sleep at night. I often disconnect by not remembering who I am, what happens to me.

And, continuing, the young he has declared:

Existing seems to me to float in a tormented dream. Depression is a terrible disease. I would like many to realize how lucky they are to be happy […] I do not advise anyone to apply the same reasoning that I am expounding here. Your mental health is important and you must respect your limits.

Needless to say, the words shared by the former competitor de The college on his Instagram page they plunged fans into worry more total. There were many who sent messages of closeness and affection to the girl.

All those who follow her know that Maria Sofia Federico usually launches on her social page messages very strong that often manage to shock for its very explicit contents.

