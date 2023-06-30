A series of excesses plague France after the murder of a minor at the hands of a police officer. 40,000 uniformed officers have been deployed and a curfew was decreed in several cities to contain the protests.

The trigger was the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old boy, who was shot at point-blank range by the Police when he refused to obey the orders of two agents during a traffic control in the municipality of Nanterre.

That s’est-il réellement passed 8h30 mardi aux alentours à Nanterre au moment où un policecier a tiré sur un jeune homme de 17 ans, Nahel, après un refus d’obtempérer. On a disséqué l’avant, le pendant et l’après d’une intervention policière loin d’être conforme aux règles. pic.twitter.com/pfknsfLhwY — Loopsider (@Loopsidernews) June 28, 2023

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets to reject the actions of the uniformed officers when the video of the events was released. The riots have affected various commercial and government establishments.

Even, Protesters used an expensive sports car to force their way into a Lidl store, a supermarket chain, in Nantes. In the same city fires and sounds of mortar shots have been reported.

What does the policeman say who shot the young man?

Lawyer Laurent-Franck Liénard, in charge of defending the policeman who killed a young man named Nahel at a police checkpoint in Nanterre, anticipated that he will appeal his provisional imprisonment and He assured that his client “did not want to kill.”

Protesters clash with French riot police in Nanterre, near Paris, France.

“The first words he uttered were to apologize and the last words he uttered were to apologize,” the lawyer said in a late-night interview on the television channel bfm.

Liénard indicated that he will file an appeal against the provisional imprisonment of his client, who was formally charged with voluntary manslaughter, and assured that the officer never claimed that the 17-year-old black victim’s car was heading toward him.

However, it considered that this does not invalidate the fact that the shot was in legitimate defense, since the partner had entered the vehicle and both could be crushed if the car turned.

The lawyer also argued that the victim had already been displaying behavior that was dangerous to pedestrians and cyclists and that his client tried to shoot down towards the legs, but the trajectory of the car pushed him away and deflected the gun.

“The car had to be stopped,” he said.

