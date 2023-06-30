Friday, June 30, 2023, 02:30



Maritime Rescue located this Thursday night the body of a person in the Mar Menor who had disappeared in Los Urrutias, Cartagena.

The 112 Region of Murcia received a call at 10:10 p.m. warning that a jet ski had been found floating adrift between Isla del Barón and Isla Perdiguera, with the mobile phone and documentation of a 52-year-old man . The caller did not know what could have happened to the owner.

Immediately several boats went out by sea in search of him, a quad by land and the Local Police was informed for the reconnaissance of the coastline.

Both the Maritime Coordinator and the Cartagena Civil Protection Coordinator went to the Port of Los Urrutias to meet the relatives.

At 12:30 a.m., the Maritime Rescue Coordinator reported the location of the lifeless body of the man and his evacuation to the port by members of Plan Copla. SASEMAR, a Maritime Rescue helicopter, Local Police, Civil Guard and Civil Protection intervened in the search and rescue of the body.