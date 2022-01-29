Mexico.- This Saturday, January 29, 2022, Channel 5 is preparing a very good programming, the Mexican open television network with national coverage, it will show very good programs, so that they can be enjoyed with the family (Central Mexico Time).
00:00 | paid program
00:30 | paid program
01:00 | paid program
01:30 | paid program
02:00 | paid program
02:30 | paid program
03:00 | paid program
03:30 | paid program
04:00 | paid program
04:30 | paid program
04:45 | paid program
05:00 | paid program
05:30 | paid program
06:00 | Knights Of The Zodiac Soul Of Gold
06:15 | Knights Of The Zodiac Soul Of Gold
06:30 | Blaze The Monster Machines
07:00 | Super Wings Super Pets
07:15 | Super Wings Super Pets
07:30 | oddbods
07:40 | oddbods
07:50 | oddbods
08:00 | Paw Patrol Puppy Patrol
08:30 | Paw Patrol Puppy Patrol
09:00 | Muzzy Club
09:30 | Enchantimals
09:35 | Enchantimals
09:50 | Enchantimals
10:00 | Enchantimals
10:15 | Enchantimals
10:25 | Polly Pocket
10:40 | Polly Pocket
10:50 | barbie dream house
11:20 | barbie dream house
11:50 | barbie dream house
12:15 | Barbie Dreamtopia The Fair
13:15 | The Thundermans
13:45 | The Thundermans
14:15 | The Thundermans
14:45 | The Thundermans
15:15 | The Thundermans
15:25 | nfl playoffs
19:00 | nfl playoffs
22:30 | Cincincosaba
#Channel #programming #Saturday #January
Leave a Reply