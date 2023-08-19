A Turkish political expert and a technology expert agree, during their interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that artificial intelligence has become very dangerous to humanity, and we must take care of it, providing advice to avoid fraud and fraud attempts by artificial intelligence.

scam

Security in Turkey arrested a person who tried to imitate the voice of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, using artificial intelligence techniques, to defraud businessmen and government officials.

The National Intelligence Agency, known as MIT, located the person involved in imitating Erdogan’s voice, who tried to defraud businessmen and senior government officials by imitating the voice of the Turkish president, according to Turkish media.

The suspect contacted a number of businessmen via 10 different phone lines, which were purchased under the names of foreigners, taking advantage of imitating the voice of the Turkish president, using artificial intelligence applications.

Earlier, a person in Beijing used artificial intelligence technology to impersonate a friend of the victim via a video call, asking him for an amount of money, and the victim transferred about 4.3 million yuan (614.8 thousand dollars) to the fraudster, through his bank account, and after discovering it For the order he called the police.

The Chinese police ordered the bank to stop the transfer process, and the victim was able to recover part of the amount of 3.4 million yuan ($485.4 thousand), and the identity of the fraudster has not yet been established.

wide danger

Information and technology security expert, Amr Farouk, says that artificial intelligence has become a threat to all humanity, as it has become a threat not only to leaders, but to the areas of business, investment, education, health and all data.

Farooq explains that AI-enhanced identity theft, such as voice-altering or deepfakes, is the threat facing the world from AI technologies.

And he adds that if he does not do so, artificial intelligence will become an addition to the human ability to science and application and an addition to the architecture of the earth, according to his speech.

For his part, the Turkish political analyst, Muhannad Hafez Oglu, says that day after day, artificial intelligence will control the movements and behavior of humans, considering that “this is very dangerous.”

He pointed out that if artificial intelligence is not put to an end, we will see dangerous political developments between countries as a result of artificial intelligence.

Therefore, Davutoğlu advises that there be international joint committees to put an end to it so that things do not develop.

On the other hand, the information security and technology expert advises, “Using secure platforms that support identity verification.”