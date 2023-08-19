Military expert Matviychuk: new shells for anti-aircraft artillery are more accurate

New projectiles with controlled detonation for anti-aircraft artillery will be able to more accurately hit targets in the air, according to military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he spoke about the advantages of these ammunition, and also explained the essence of their work.

“An airplane is flying, and before firing at it, anti-aircraft artillery takes a lead. They calculate heading speed, slope, and the like. The projectile must be blown up precisely under the target or above the target in order to hit this aircraft with its high-explosive part. They want to make this warhead manageable so that defeat is more likely and more powerful, ”he said.

As a source told RIA Novosti, the Russian military will receive new projectiles with controlled detonation for the ZAK-23E anti-aircraft artillery vehicle and the deeply modernized ZU-23AE automatic anti-aircraft gun.

The interlocutor of the agency clarified that these munitions will make it possible to destroy small-sized drones. They are also effective against infantry in shelters – the projectile explodes at the moment of flight over the trench.