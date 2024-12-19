The tax reform promoted by the Government taking advantage of the parliamentary processing of the law that regulates the tax on multinationals will finally be somewhat different than expected. The passage of the norm through the Senate and the variable parliamentary arithmetic of the current legislature have joined forces this Thursday to introduce into the government project, already mutilated in its passage through Congress, a series of novelties that will gently qualify its income potential. The most striking measure is the suppression of the legal basis of the transitional tax on energy companies, approved with the votes of PP, Vox, PNV and Junts and whose relevance is more symbolic than real. More than anything because the Government has already announced that it will approve next Monday in the Council of Ministers a royal decree law to extend its validity for another year, even knowing that it does not have sufficient parliamentary support for Congress to later validate it. .Related News standard If Montero takes a shot at Junts and PNV and will extend by decree the current tax on energy companies Bruno Pérez The Government offers its left-wing partners this solution knowing that Basque nationalists and Catalans will probably overthrow it in Congress. In reality, it does not seem that either of the two measures has a long way to go. The cancellation of the tax on energy companies approved this Thursday because it will decline the moment the Government regulates its extension by royal decree law and this because its survival is not guaranteed beyond the 30 days that will separate its approval from its probably failed parliamentary validation Beyond the fireworks, Congress has validated three fiscal adjustments that will be operational when the law is approved. The first of them is the reduction to 4% of the VAT rate applicable to fermented dairy products, of which the most significant is yogurt, in line with what is already happening in other countries such as Italy or Germany where there is a reduced tax rate. This measure has a cost for the public coffers of around 185 million euros, which is why the Government tried to overturn the amendment, which it has not been able to achieve. Congress has also ratified the Popular Party’s initiative to guarantee the exemption total tax for both individuals and companies of the donations made to those affected by Dana. The PP moved this amendment to prevent the financial donations made to those affected from ending up becoming a business for the Public Treasury via taxes. The third measure that Congress has processed and that will be incorporated into the tax reform is a modification of another that was already included: the total bonus on the social contributions of grassroots sport coaches who do not receive remuneration. The Government changed the law a few years ago to force sports clubs to pay the social contribution of their team coaches, imposing an extra cost that has been a problem for many of them. The Government’s initial plan accepted a 100% bonus. of the contributions of coaches of non-profit sports clubs, but an amendment by Junts has allowed this tax advantage to be extended to all sports clubs, including professional ones, but only for coaches who do not receive remuneration.

