Vigo is one of the most modern cities in Galicia. It is also the largest in terms of population: It has 293,977 registered, compared to the 249,261 in A Coruña, the second most inhabited. However, it is the one that has grown the least in the last year. This reflects it the latest update of the municipal register published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). It has only increased by 325 inhabitants as of January 1, 2024, compared to the previous year.

It is closely followed by Ferrol, which has gained 328 inhabitants to reach 64,218. This figure is very far from its neighboring cities. A Coruña has increased by 1,885 residentswhile Santiago de Compostela has grown by 849 inhabitants. Thus, added to the new registrations in the rest of the municipalities, the province of A Coruña has added almost 5,000 residents, placing itself as the one that has grown the most and also the largest in the community, with more than a million inhabitants.

Ourense, the province that grows the least

Pontevedra is the second largest province in Galicia. It has 945,599 residents, 1,354 more than a year ago. The majority have been won by the city of the same name: 542 inhabitants as of January 1, 2024. Lugo has also grown significantly: 886 residents to reach 324,842. Its capital is one of the least inhabited cities: just under 100,000 people live there. Furthermore, the municipality of Negreira de Muñiz in Lugo is the smallest in Galicia: it only has 240 residents.

The province of Ourense is the one that has grown the least in the last year. According to INE data, its population has gone from 304,550 inhabitants in 2023 to 304,592 in 2024which translates into an increase of 42 people. Its capital has increased the number of registered residents significantly: 641 more than a year ago.