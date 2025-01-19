The XV Regional Congress of the PSOE of Extremadura, held on January 18 and 19 in Plasencia, comes with changes in its Executive, led by the general secretary, Miguel Ángel Gallardo, as well Manuel Mejías Tapia He will be the new Secretary of Organization of the PSOE of Extremadura; and Isabel Gil Rosiñawill be the Secretary of Health and Consumer Affairs and the new spokesperson, thus replacing Manuel Borrego and María Andrada, respectively.

For its part, Begoña García Bernal continues as president of the party and Eva Pérez as the deputy general secretary and Communication.

These names have been advanced today and will be presented at the XV Regional Congress where Miguel Ángel Gallardo will be ratified as general secretary, during the closing of the same where the general secretary of the PSOE and president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will intervene.

A Regional Executive Commission that expands to 45 componentseleven of them members, and as Europa Press has learned, has Soraya Vega as the new Secretary of Autonomous Policy; Juan Ramón Ferreira as secretary of Ideas, Programs and Electoral Action, or Carlos Caro as secretary of Municipal Politics and Support for Opposition Groups.

Complete composition of the Executive

For her part, the Secretary of Equality will be Laura Sánchez Quintero; the Secretary of Coordination and Institutional Relations, Dan Expósito Hernández; the secretary of Militant Assistance, María Andrada Campón; the secretary of Advice and Training for Militants and Elected Officials, Juana Cintas Calderón Zazo, and the secretary of Relations with Portugal, the European Union and International Development Cooperation, Ricardo Cabezas Martín.

In addition, the Regional Executive Commission of the PSOE of Extremadura is made up of the Secretary of Economy, Industrial Development and Large Projects, Rafael España Santamaría; the Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock, Rural Development and Forestry Policy, María Curiel Muñoz; the assistant secretary of the Organization, Virginia Borrallo Rubio; the secretary of Educational Policy and Vocational Training, Francisco Javier Amaya Flores, and the secretary of University, Research, Development and Innovation, Francisco del Moral Delgado.

Thus, the Secretary of Employment and Social Dialogue will be Isabel Ruíz Correyero; the Secretary of Culture and Heritage, Miriam García Cabezas; the Secretary of Tourism, Jorge Villar Guijarro; the Secretary of Sports, Dan de Sande Vayal; the Secretary of Dependency, Inclusion, Childhood and Family, Nayara Basilio Gómez; the Secretary of Housing, Urban Agenda and SDGs, Maribel Moreno Duque; the Secretary of the Elderly, Alfonso Gómez Fernández, and the Secretary of the Self-Employed and SMEs, Alberto Blanco Pacheco.

The Regional Executive will also have secretariats for Energy Transition and Climate Change, which will be held by José Antonio Palanco Vázquez; from the Third Sector, Luis Amado Galán Hernández; of LGTBI and Diversity, Isaac Rodríguez Domínguez; of Hunting and Fishing, Raimundo Dávila Fortuna; of Democratic Memory, Piedad Roso Núñez; of Infrastructure, Teresa Nuria García Ramos; of Demographic Challenge, Raúl Barrado Módenes, and of minor local entities and districts, Jairo Pino Mendoza.

Finally, the new Regional Executive Commission of the PSOE of Extremadura is completed with eleven members, who are Alfredo Alejandro Moreno; Dolores Enrique Jiménez; Obdulia Campillejo Murillo; Eduardo Cruz Castillo; Pilar Pérez Garrido; María Victoria Reyes García; María Dolores Luengo Moreno; Lourdes Linares Matito; Alfonso Beltrán Muñoz; Irene Salazar Rabanal and Fátima Barbosa Moreno.

Regional Ethics Commission

On the other hand, the Regional Ethics Commission of the PSOE of Extremadura will be made up of Estrella Gordillo Vaquero, Ricardo Villegas Moreno, Ángela Atanasio Moraga, José María Chema Vivas and José Luis Martín Barrero.

The members of the Federal Committee They will be Rafael Lemus Rubiales, Raquel del Puerto Carrasco, Manuel Mejías Tapia, Virginia Borrallo Rubio, Juan Ramón Ferreira Alonso, Lara Garlito Batalla, Saturnino Alcázar Vaquerizo, Blanca Martín Delgado, Ana Belén Fernández Casero and Federico González Trinidad.