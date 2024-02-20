













Avatar the last Airbender It will be a live-action of 8 episodes of one hour each and is executive produced by Albert Kim, Jabbar Raisani, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore and Michael Goi.

The cast is made up of Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Ken Leung, with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Daniel Dae Kim while the next episodes will be directed by Michael Goi, Jabbare Raisani, Roseanne Liang and Jet Wilkinson.

The music comes from composer Takeshi Furukawa and the filming was in British Columbia.

What is the Netflix version of Avatar: The Last Airbender about?

Avatar the last Airbender It is the live-action reinterpretation of the Nickelodeon animated series that was released in 2005 and this is when we must take with caution everything that comes out of this series because we already know what kind of liberties Netflix usually takes with several of its productions. .

It is worth noting that the different posters and trailers have left good impressions on fans, however, we still need to see if the final product fully meets the expectations of fans who just want to have a good adaptation of this series and not end it. like the M. Night Shyamalan film that curiously has a stain on its resume with “The Last Airbender” in 2010.

