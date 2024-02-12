The successor to the top position on the supervisory board already seemed to be in the clear. Now the DAX group has put a new candidate on the board. What's behind it?

Pekka Ala-Pietilä: SAP presented the former Nokia manager as a replacement for Renjen. The Finn will be proposed for election to the supervisory board for two years. Image: Heidi Piiroinen

Punit Renjen must not have understood something correctly: what he is allowed to do and what he is not allowed to do as the prospective chairman of the supervisory board of a German company. What his role should be at SAP. And how the largest software house in Europe really works. He was actually supposed to succeed Hasso Plattner at the head of the control committee at the upcoming general meeting. The 80-year-old software pioneer, SAP co-founder and long-time head of the company now wants to resign from his position as chief controller. Renjen was his first choice as his successor. But on Monday night he found his chair placed in front of the door.

His colleagues on the supervisory board all voted against Renjen at their Sunday meeting. For weeks now, it has been about future responsibilities and how they may be exceeded, about competencies, rights of access and intervention, and the company's strategies and tactics. Unlike in Anglo-Saxon companies, the board of directors in a German group is primarily responsible for this. The supervisory board checks whether the board of directors conducts its work properly. But Renjen didn't want to be content with that. He wanted more – much more.