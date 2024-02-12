Polish farmers blocked passage for trucks at five checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Representative of the State Border Service (SBSU) Andrey Demchenko announced this on February 12 on the Rada TV channel.

“Currently, five checkpoints are blocked. These are “Yagodin – Dorogusk”, “Rava-Russkaya – Khrebene”, “Medyka – Shegini”, “Ugrinov – Dolgobychev” and “Zosin – Ustilug,” he said.

A representative of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine emphasized that he expects an increase in the queue of trucks both in the direction of Poland and Ukraine. However, he noted that the protesters are not trying to block the movement of other modes of transport.

Earlier, on February 12, protesting Polish farmers stopped three Ukrainian trucks with grain on the border with Ukraine and poured the contents onto the road. The incident occurred on the national highway leading to the border crossing at Dorohusk.

On February 10, it was reported that a queue of 1.3 thousand trucks had formed on the Ukrainian-Polish border due to a blocked checkpoint. As Demchenko clarified, protesters then blocked three checkpoints: Shegini – Medyka, Yagodin – Dorogusk, Rava-Russkaya – Khrebene.

Polish carriers, and then farmers, began blocking automobile checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in early November last year. They demanded the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian carriers and limiting their number. Because of this, huge queues of trucks have accumulated at the border. Against the background of the border blockade in Ukraine, interruptions in the delivery of certain types of goods began.

On January 16 of this year, the Polish authorities managed to come to an agreement with the protesters and sign an agreement with them to end the blockade of border crossings on the border with Ukraine until March 1, but starting in February, Polish farmers resumed blocking the border.