Home page politics

divide

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, l) and Volodymyr Selenskyj, President of Ukraine, make a statement on the situation in the Ukraine conflict in the Marienpalast. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

How close is Europe to the brink of war? The situation in the Ukraine conflict remains tense – Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meanwhile trying to find a peaceful solution to the crisis.

Kiev – These are serious times when Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is making his inaugural visits to Ukraine and Russia. While many Western nations have begun to move their embassies to the western parts of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has summarily declared the supposed day of the attack by Russian troops as Unity Day. Ukrainians are scheduled to hoist flags across the country this Wednesday and sing the anthem at 10:00 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, Scholz is trying to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict:

You can read what concessions Scholz made to Ukraine and how his diplomatic mission will continue at kreiszeitung.de*

The current tense situation in the Ukraine conflict was triggered by information from the US government that a Russian attack on Ukraine was imminent. February 16 was mentioned as a possible date. The Russian government around President Vladimir Putin has denied the allegations. Nevertheless, for weeks more and more soldiers have been massed on the border with Ukraine. Most recently, Russia’s large-scale military maneuvers together with Belarus caused a stir. The West sees Vladimir Putin’s saber-rattling as a serious threat to peace in Europe. *kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.